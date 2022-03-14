Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEFS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $797,000.

Shares of BATS:CEFS opened at $19.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

