Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.