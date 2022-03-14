Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Allstate by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

