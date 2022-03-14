Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,705 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.97 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

