Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 158 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.84 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

