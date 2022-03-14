Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,194 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $232.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $246.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.64.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

