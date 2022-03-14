Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 506 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $146.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

