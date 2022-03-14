Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,297 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,862 shares of company stock worth $79,714,697 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $316.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.51. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

