Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $872,000.

Shares of BUYZ stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $54.79.

