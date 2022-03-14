Royal Bank of Canada Takes $1.48 Million Position in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $14,719,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,675,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,377,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $824,000.

Get Endurance Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EDNCU stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Endurance Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDNCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.