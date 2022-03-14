Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BKT stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%.

About BlackRock Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.