Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,936.4% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $57.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $70.41.

