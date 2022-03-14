Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.00) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 283 ($3.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.80).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.41) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 264.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.16. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

