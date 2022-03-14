Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

VSDA stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $47.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

