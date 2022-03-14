Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.