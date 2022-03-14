Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.38 Million Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,072,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,745,000 after buying an additional 1,179,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4,209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 1,150,552 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,457,000 after buying an additional 937,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after buying an additional 463,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About CommScope (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.