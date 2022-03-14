Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 815,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 192,240 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,918,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $112,301,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

