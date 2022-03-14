Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will report $26.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $173.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $176.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $254.78 million, with estimates ranging from $249.05 million to $257.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROVR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 192,240 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,918,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

ROVR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,698. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

