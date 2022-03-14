Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.96. Ross Stores reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.76. 2,228,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,281,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 51.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

