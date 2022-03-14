Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.85.

A number of research firms have commented on RCI.B. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

RCI.B traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$68.59. 2,119,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,583. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$56.00 and a 12-month high of C$70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.49.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

