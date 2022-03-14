Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Rocky Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocky Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

RCKY opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $323.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.72. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

