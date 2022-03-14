RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.41. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 175,878 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

