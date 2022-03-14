Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Mizuho

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 92.00.

RIVN stock opened at 38.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 65.67. Rivian has a 52-week low of 37.50 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

