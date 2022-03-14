Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 588,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,887,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,630 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $446.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

