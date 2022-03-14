Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $215,000 in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVL opened at $41.29 on Monday. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $315.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

