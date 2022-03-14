Rise Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market cap of $321,913.34 and approximately $33.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000762 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 194,944,553 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

