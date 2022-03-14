RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Down 10.1% This Week

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00104535 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 298,900,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

