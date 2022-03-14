RichQUACK.com Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $72.24 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.38 or 0.06634188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,093.08 or 0.99951954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00041382 BTC.

