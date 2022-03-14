RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RFIL opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.