Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of REXR opened at $68.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $336,883,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,782 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

