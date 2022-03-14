Revomon (REVO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $588,379.00

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and $588,379.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

