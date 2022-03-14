Reviewing NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) & Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions -8.39% -23.16% -9.30% Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Enservco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.42 billion 1.53 -$119.42 million ($0.56) -15.96 Enservco $15.68 million 2.33 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -2.94

Enservco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enservco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Enservco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60 Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential downside of 8.28%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Enservco.

Volatility & Risk

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Enservco on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services. The Completion Services segment consists of fracturing services, wireline and pumping services, and completion support services, which includes the research and technology (R&T) department. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment consists of cementing services and coiled tubing services. The Well Support Services segment consists of rig services, fluids management services, and specialty well site services. The company was founded on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

