REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.04.

Get REV Group alerts:

REVG stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. REV Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $863.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.27.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 103,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 54,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.