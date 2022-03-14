Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS: FRHLF):
- 3/7/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$20.00.
- 3/3/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00.
- 3/3/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00.
- 3/3/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.
- 3/3/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50.
- 2/4/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00.
FRHLF stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 5.47%.
