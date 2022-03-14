Research Analysts Set Expectations for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

