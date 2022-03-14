Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.