Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up about 2.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Republic Services by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after buying an additional 133,546 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.06 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.