Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) PT Lowered to GBX 550 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.21) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.93.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

