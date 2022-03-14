Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) PT Lowered to GBX 550 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.21) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.93.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

