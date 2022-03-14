Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($27.17) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Renault in a report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.31 ($43.81).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €22.31 ($24.24) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.41. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a one year high of €100.70 ($109.46).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

