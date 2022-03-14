Renalytix AI (LON:RENX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $255.00

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.54), with a volume of 78584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.67).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 438.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 643.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

About Renalytix AI (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.