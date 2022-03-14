REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGNX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

