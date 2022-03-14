REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

NASDAQ REE opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $9,988,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $102,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $50,209,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

