REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.
NASDAQ REE opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $11.66.
About REE Automotive (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REE Automotive (REE)
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.