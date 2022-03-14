Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.58) to GBX 7,800 ($102.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,580.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.97. 1,124,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

