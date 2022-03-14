Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Under Armour (UAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA):

3/9/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/24/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2022 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/14/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $28.00.

2/14/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $28.00.

2/11/2022 – Under Armour had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2022 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/27/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

1/24/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00.

1/21/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.16.

1/19/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/18/2022 – Under Armour had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

Shares of UAA opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. State Street Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,118,000 after acquiring an additional 338,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381,398 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Under Armour by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

