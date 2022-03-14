Raymond James Reiterates “C$43.00” Price Target for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a C$1,830.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$991.00.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$33.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.11. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.50 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

