Raymond James Raises Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $27.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

