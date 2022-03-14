Raymond James Downgrades Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) to Hold

Raymond James cut shares of Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has C$0.60 target price on the stock.
Essential Energy Services stock opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. Essential Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.
Essential Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
