Raymond James Downgrades Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) to Hold

Raymond James cut shares of Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has C$0.60 target price on the stock.

Essential Energy Services stock opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. Essential Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

