Raymond James Analysts Give Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) a C$6.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KEL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.23.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$6.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

