Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Qiagen posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qiagen.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:QGEN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,672. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Qiagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiagen (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.