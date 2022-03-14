Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Reduced by Analyst

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$200.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$188.14.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$166.28 on Monday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$115.25 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$165.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551.

About WSP Global (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.